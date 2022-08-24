MIN in
Offer review iOS Software Engineer at Rakuten
How competitive is this offer? They will support in relocation though.
Rakuten
iOS Software Engineer
Tokyo
Total per year
$54.6K
Level
Mid-Career
Base
$39K
Stock (/yr)
$3.4K
Bonus
$12.2K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
jbirdSoftware Engineer
Decent offer but for your experience I’d expect closer to $70k. Is there a specific level they assigned you?
2
MINiOS Engineer
I’m not sure about the levels like other companies. Rakuten uses “Grade” and I’m assigned one of them.
