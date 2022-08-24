MIN in  
iOS Engineer  

Offer review iOS Software Engineer at Rakuten

How competitive is this offer? They will support in relocation though. 
company icon
Rakuten
iOS Software Engineer
Tokyo
Total per year
$54.6K
Level
Mid-Career
Base
$39K
Stock (/yr)
$3.4K
Bonus
$12.2K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
jbirdSoftware Engineer  
Decent offer but for your experience I’d expect closer to $70k. Is there a specific level they assigned you?
MINiOS Engineer  
I’m not sure about the levels like other companies. Rakuten uses “Grade” and I’m assigned one of them.

