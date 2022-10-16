Interview for AWS SA scheduled

I have the 90 minute interview coming up. I have been through these before and even passed and went on to the loop. Various reasons why I am back at this stage, eg, position was filled, reviewing other candidates, etc. AWS recruiter gave me another chance. Any tips for the question about when you a mistake and the customer was unhappy with you? Seems I didn’t give a significant enough scenario last time. Being in healthcare we cant afford to make significant mistakes. Anyway I sure this question will come up again. I also need to say “I” more than “we”, it seems per the feedback. How much detail are the interviewers looking for? Any tips either way of getting through this technical/behavioral first interview?





TIA!