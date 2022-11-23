Software Engineer VISA in US

Hello everyone,





I am currently a Software engineer with more than 4 years of experience in Spain and I would like to move to the United States to work in the same field since, as I have seen, the work of an engineer is valued more there. The problem is that I signed up for many offers and in all of them I have been rejected for not having a work permit (they don't say it directly, but it's obvious). Have you had experiences with immigrant workers who obtained a VISA to be SWE in the US thanks to your company? How weird is this? Should I rule out US to work or should I try again later with more experience? Is the SWE job there not in enough demand to rule out foreign candidates?





Thank you.