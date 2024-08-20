Senior SWE considering transition to TPM - Seeking advice!

I'm a senior software engineer with 12 years of experience, I've been enjoying my time as an SWE, but I'm increasingly interested in transitioning to a Technical Program Manager (TPM) role.

I'm reaching out to the Levels.fyi community because I value your insights and experiences. I'd love to hear your thoughts on the following:

* Key skills and experiences to highlight: As a senior SWE, I understand the technical aspects, but what specific skills or experiences would be most valuable for transitioning to TPM?

* Learning resources: Are there any recommended courses, certifications, or resources that would be helpful in preparing for a TPM role?

* Making the switch internally: If I'm interested in transitioning within my current company, what steps should I take to discuss this possibility with my manager?

Any advice or guidance from TPMs or those who have made a similar career change would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance and sorry for the long post.

