Is Databricks RSUs worth anything?
I see these really large compensation packages from Databricks, but if the RSU isn't liquid then its really not all worth that much at all.
Is there any special form of liquidity they provide to employees?
rancidprancerSoftware Engineer
Yes they have tender offers and liquidity events for employees, so it isn’t just incumbent on an IPO
ionezo32Software Engineer
Ex-DB employee here. Tender offers are really rare there and AFAIK the next liquidity event has to be an IPO and cannot be a tender offer anymore.
You’re only chance to get liquidity quick is to sell on the private market through future contracts at 40-50$ a share but it comes with its own drawbacks.
