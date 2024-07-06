Looking at how salary websites work, wouldn't showcasing the median salary in high inflationary market then keep down salaries? The statistically correct way in my opinion is to first de-trend, do the median then put back the trend.





Having really old salaries (pre-inflation, pre-COVID etc..) in the database is skewing down all the stats as they are taken over a non-stationary distribution. The median stats on the website should be limited to the data in the last year.





When I showed this website to my boss, he was like: yeah, look the median is under what you are earning, so you are good.





Whereas actually I'm struggling to pay my day to day expenditures due to the increased rent & food.





Even funnier, our HR increased the cafeteria prices by ~13% quoting inflation and increased prices but the salary ranges only by ~3% quoting they benchmark competitively in the market (ref "median").