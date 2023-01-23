bcneco in  
Program Manager  

OpenAI and Microsoft expand partnership

https://openai.com/blog/openai-and-microsoft-extend-partnership/


Interesting tidbit in there: "In pursuit of our mission to ensure advanced AI benefits all of humanity, OpenAI remains a capped-profit company and is governed by the OpenAI non-profit."


I wonder what that cap actually looks like.

3
4868
useroneSoftware Engineering Manager  
There are several article on this available online. I recommend search for it. It's something like 100x investment.
1

