OpenAI and Microsoft expand partnership
https://openai.com/blog/openai-and-microsoft-extend-partnership/
Interesting tidbit in there: "In pursuit of our mission to ensure advanced AI benefits all of humanity, OpenAI remains a capped-profit company and is governed by the OpenAI non-profit."
I wonder what that cap actually looks like.
useroneSoftware Engineering Manager
There are several article on this available online. I recommend search for it. It's something like 100x investment.
