Microsoft / Adobe Referral

Hey guys,
I am looking to get a referral for Microsoft or Adobe as a Product Designer. I have a bachelors in business, six years in banking and pivoting into Product Design full-time.
Currently, a Freelance Designer with about 2 years experience in web and mobile design for small local businesses. Recently, took some workshops with a bootcamp to connect with other Designers.
My goal is to get into an apprenticeship or full-time position, but been super overwhelmed with all the layoffs and freezes.
anybody have referrals or tips?
msreferralSoftware Engineer
You can use https://ms-referral.com for Microsoft
