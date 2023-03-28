Microsoft / Adobe Referral

BT in  
Hey guys,


I am looking to get a referral for Microsoft or Adobe as a Product Designer. I have a bachelors in business, six years in banking and pivoting into Product Design full-time.


Currently, a Freelance Designer with about 2 years experience in web and mobile design for small local businesses. Recently, took some workshops with a bootcamp to connect with other Designers.


My goal is to get into an apprenticeship or full-time position, but been super overwhelmed with all the layoffs and freezes.


anybody have referrals or tips?

msreferralSoftware Engineer  
You can use https://ms-referral.com for Microsoft
