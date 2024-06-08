goshdarnapple in
How do I become a Quantitative Analyst from information systems background
This year I'll be completing my Bachelors in Informatics and information systems and I'm looking to pursue further studies, in the UK or US as an international student.
I can't quite decide what the best path is, I'd like
grantData Scientist
Are your masters options sponsored or something you can afford out of pocket? If not, then getting with experience would be better. If you work in the right company - or in the case of US grad school, TA for enough hours - you can probably get your masters paid for and key a job while you earn your degree.
goshdarnappleComputer Science
I would be paying out of pocket, completely financed - my degree is from an African country and thus getting a good job without masters overseas would be difficult as they are often seen as not fully accredited outside of Africa. also what do you mean by TA?
