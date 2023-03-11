ManSavage21 in
Internship at FAANG+ in Europe right after Graduation?
Hey guys,
I am a student from Europe and I will be graduating this year 2023 in september. I would like to join a FAANG+ type company. Is an internship as a software engineer in October possible for me?
DenFull-Stack Software Engineer
If you lie on your resume saying you intend to continue studying/doing a 1y master, there might be a slim chance. I think Amazon London/ AWS is still hiring interns
ManSavage21
Thank you. I was thinking the same. Maybe i should just apply right.
