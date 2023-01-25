AMaxSlee in
Self-teaching coding?
Hey all,
Unfortunately, I'm a victim of the recent layoffs...
Fortunately, that gives me some time to learn new skills! I'm thinking about getting into coding as a sort of hobby to poke around with.
I've heard good things about Automate the Boring Stuff with Python, but am curious to know if others have had success or know of any good self-teaching resources for coding?
AMaxSleeProgram Manager
Thank you so much! This is great info!
1) Find out what type of software engineering field you like most.
For example...
If you like mobile development, learn the basics of Java or Kotlin, then go on to learn Android Studios.
Or learn JavaScript then go on to Learn React Native
Or learn Swift then go on to learn SwiftUI.
2) Find a platform that will teach you the Basics and only the basics, after that move on, the rest comes with experimentation. I recommend Sololearn.