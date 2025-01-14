Should I pursue a PhD Degree in Engineering of Liberty University. My goal is to find a great job, like SDE

Thanks for your help! I am an international student from China and have only received a PhD offer from liberty university. I have a Pegatron and a Master's degree in computer science. I have some publication and I like to do some research. Because the PhD is free,I have no money to pay the tuition of other course, and the oppounity to get H1B work visa and NIW visa. It doesn't seem like the Liberty University has a very good reputation, but I feel like they have a great variety of facilities. I don't know if this will affect the future job search.I don't know if I can achieve my goals by coming to this university? Could you give me some advice?