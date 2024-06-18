Emmanuel Anyebe Edward in
Need a new role
I am an experienced Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Operations Expert from Nigeria. I hold MBA in Business Administration and Management and will be completing an Executive Master's in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from The Rome Business School Nigeria.I also have 27years work experience spanning construction and FMCG. I played my role in Technical, operations, maintenance and production and procurement. I would like to move on to higher responsibility. I would appreciate your candid advice.
0
790
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558