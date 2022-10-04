ADHD & Living Coding Interviews

I just had a live coding interview with a leetcode medium question. I easily could have solved it (have been consistently practicing), yet I struggle so much to both focus on the problem and solve it while also explaining my thought process. I start focusing on my explanation instead of the problem. The feeling of someone watching over my screen the whole time also gets in my head.





I am not sure how much of this is ADHD, stress in my head, need for more practice, etc. Should I ask companies I am interviewing with for time accommodations? It feels like that is a weird ask and could negatively impact my chances, but I know I am capable of solving the problem without this horrible setting getting in my head. I would appreciate any advice and/or opinions, feeling very down because I really liked this company.