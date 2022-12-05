Any certifications worth investing in?

I'm transitioning into Product Management from Project/Program Management.





Getting my PMP made a big difference and is a preferred qualification by many employers.





Some companies do list SAFe certifications and I've seen PMI's ACP listed... but seem to be more common on Scrum Master and Product Owner positions.





That said, I do feel like I don't have a lot of good examples of "professional" development teams. As software isn't really a strong domain expertise at my company and most projects are for the development of internal nitch tools... vs. SaaS applications or applications developed for revenue generation.





So gaining some knowledge of what "should" be going on... vs. what is going on... I am sure could be beneficial towards future opportunities.