Sadus in  
Product Manager  

Any certifications worth investing in?

I'm transitioning into Product Management from Project/Program Management.


Getting my PMP made a big difference and is a preferred qualification by many employers.


Some companies do list SAFe certifications and I've seen PMI's ACP listed... but seem to be more common on Scrum Master and Product Owner positions.


That said, I do feel like I don't have a lot of good examples of "professional" development teams. As software isn't really a strong domain expertise at my company and most projects are for the development of internal nitch tools... vs. SaaS applications or applications developed for revenue generation.


So gaining some knowledge of what "should" be going on... vs. what is going on... I am sure could be beneficial towards future opportunities.

7
4023
Sort by:
OreoDomino2424Product Manager  
Unfortunately you're transitioning during a tough job market. You'll be competing for positions with experienced PMs. I recommend aiming for the Product Owner jobs, which are likely less competitive, and getting a certification around that. You could change to PM later on when the job market improves, or make a move inside your company.

Good luck!
6

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217