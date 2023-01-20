BrooklynBroke in
Now in the Age of AI-- Could you add Research Scientist to Levels
Could you add a new title Research Scientist or Artificial Intelligence Researcher, since we are now in the age of AI? Data Scientist is too basic of a role now.
People with these skills should probably pull in 1 million per year because these skills are so rare. See article below.
1
2396
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Agreed! Almost feels like you could separate out ML Engineers specifically as well, given all of that
3
