Aspiring software engineer/developer apprentice

Hi everyone, I'm based in the UK, England and I'm in year 12 wanting to apply to swe apprenticeships going forward for year 13. My current companies I want to apply to are meta, google, apple and amazon.





Is there anything I should know in general from current software engineers? And anything I can do to have a good chance in the application process, thank you.





Any and all advice is welcome from anyone in the swe field since I have a lot to learn.