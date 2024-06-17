Kasim Zahid in
Aspiring software engineer/developer apprentice
Hi everyone, I'm based in the UK, England and I'm in year 12 wanting to apply to swe apprenticeships going forward for year 13. My current companies I want to apply to are meta, google, apple and amazon.
Is there anything I should know in general from current software engineers? And anything I can do to have a good chance in the application process, thank you.
Any and all advice is welcome from anyone in the swe field since I have a lot to learn.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Build projects and start coming up with a little portfolio. These companies are going to want to see practical application of your knowledge, so you should be able to use your resume/CV to showcase that. Don't just list your skills with coding languages, actually show how you used those languages to build something.
2
kzhd01Software Engineer
I already have a GitHub, so I’ll be sure to keep making projects and working on them
