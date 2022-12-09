19g6wl3vm9nkf in
Vanguard vs Leidos for New Grad SWE
I am currently considering two new-grad SWE offers. I would like some opinions on weighing the pros and cons of each company, and more particularly, which company would help make me a better engineer for the forseeable future (3-5yrs)
Leidos:
• Good WLB
• Higher TC (all base)
• High Cost of Living
• Know the team, how things work there
• Reasonably modern tech stack
Vanguard:
• Good WLB (accordibg to Blind)
• Decent TC
• Lower Cost of Living
• Seems more older and legacy tech
• More well known company name
Currently leaning towards Leidos, but would love to hear some opinions. I have friends telling me to choose Vanguard strictly for name brand recognition, but feel that the quality of work at Leidos will be better.
Vanguard
Application Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Total per year
$84K
Level
TI05 (Entry)
Base
$80K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Leidos
Software Engineer
Reston, VA
Total per year
$93K
Level
T1
Base
$93K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
CrisfoleFull-Stack Software Engineer
No one has mentioned this, but early in your career 401k contributions and matches have a *way* higher expected value over the course of your life.
2
Leidos *seems* like the clear winner here.
Pay is +10%, but paycheck will be +16% because it's all base.
Newer tech means may position yourself better for the future.
But Vanguard has some uncommon benefits worth considering:
* 4% 401k match with immediate vesting PLUS another 10% of eligible/base salary fully vested at 6 years of service (total 14% employer contribution)
* 1.5x HSA match, plus an initial deposit of $650 (1300 for family plan)
* $100/month student loan payment (direct to lender)
Ultimately, they're close enough that you can make the decision based on location or vibes or PTO days or whatever. You can also negotiate and see if one can pull ahead in comp.