Vanguard vs Leidos for New Grad SWE

I am currently considering two new-grad SWE offers. I would like some opinions on weighing the pros and cons of each company, and more particularly, which company would help make me a better engineer for the forseeable future (3-5yrs)





Leidos:

• Good WLB

• Higher TC (all base)

• High Cost of Living

• Know the team, how things work there

• Reasonably modern tech stack





Vanguard:

• Good WLB (accordibg to Blind)

• Decent TC

• Lower Cost of Living

• Seems more older and legacy tech

• More well known company name





Currently leaning towards Leidos, but would love to hear some opinions. I have friends telling me to choose Vanguard strictly for name brand recognition, but feel that the quality of work at Leidos will be better.







