HankHill in
Postquantum Security
All aboard!
Walmart Global Tech
Principal Data Scientist
Remote
Total per year
$658K
Level
X6
Base
$225K
Total stock grant
$377K
Bonus
$56.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
Meta
Research Scientist, Security
Sunnyvale / Maybe Remote
Total per year
$1.09M
Level
L6
Base
$240K
Total stock grant
$800K
Bonus
$48K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
JPMorgan Chase
Executive Director, Emerging Tech
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$390K
Level
604
Base
$200K
Total stock grant
$90K
Bonus
$100K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
5
1615
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Love how JPM calls average people 'Executive Director' 😂. Title inflation is real fellas. Also does Walmart not have a specific security role? It falls under data science?
3
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Computer & Network Security
Members
3,553