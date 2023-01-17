PaceMaker in
Machine learning intern @ AltaML
Hello,
Does anyone know the interview process at AltaML? If so, do you know which type of technical questions i might be asked ?
Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you
Data Scientist
I don't have direct experience but have heard the interview can be tough. Not sure how much an internship interview might differ, but definitely suggest brushing up on ML specific coding questions. Have seen this be a good resources for folks: https://www.analyticsvidhya.com/blog/2018/06/comprehensive-data-science-machine-learning-interview-guide/
Mathematics at University of Waterloo
Thank you!
