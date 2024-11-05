IC2 @ Roblox vs SDE II @ Amazon

Poll

Hey everyone, I just got some competing offers and I was wondering if you guys could help me pick between them:





IC2 @ Roblox: TC $330k, Base $185,600, RSUs: $144,500 per year





SDE II @ Amazon: TC $307k, Base $158,600, RSUs: $149,000 avg per year, but backloaded vesting.





The thing is, Roblox is in San Mateo and the Amazon offer is for Arlington VA. COL-wise, the Amazon offer is a lot better than the Roblox one. I'm not tied to any location in particular, but I did want to factor COL into this decision. Arlington also does seem a little boring lol.





Which should I pick?