ggllama in
Poll
IC2 @ Roblox vs SDE II @ Amazon
Hey everyone, I just got some competing offers and I was wondering if you guys could help me pick between them:
IC2 @ Roblox: TC $330k, Base $185,600, RSUs: $144,500 per year
SDE II @ Amazon: TC $307k, Base $158,600, RSUs: $149,000 avg per year, but backloaded vesting.
The thing is, Roblox is in San Mateo and the Amazon offer is for Arlington VA. COL-wise, the Amazon offer is a lot better than the Roblox one. I'm not tied to any location in particular, but I did want to factor COL into this decision. Arlington also does seem a little boring lol.
Which should I pick?
Closed
730 participants
22
8015
Sort by:
Zero327Technical Program Manager
The Amazon offer is only better if you survive long enough for the RSUs to vest. They count on and have hiring and performance practices which actively undermine paying those units out. It's why I don't apply.
16
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604