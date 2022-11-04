Knb044000 in
Should I warn my manager that I will be asking for a raise?
My company does reviews once a year around April. That is also when raises are suppose to be discussed. The part that confuses me about this setup is there doesn't seem to be any opportunity to ask for big raises or promotions before budgets have already been settled which typically happens at the end of the year. So it seems that my manager will come to me with a ceiling on a raise with no way to push for something higher, even if my manager feels strongly about a higher raise as well. Should I warn my manager that I'll be expecting a large raise come review time? Should I just asl for a raise now? Should I wait for them to come to me with a raise in case its higher?
Just for context, I've been killing it this year with receipts to prove it. The company has been doing very well. Also, I'm hitting my 4 year marker which is the typical time to switch jobs for a bigger raise.
ItsMeSoftware Engineer
That’s the point of April reviews. Managers can throw their hands up and say sorry, there is no budget. Then by next year they’ll have forgot about it. I’d bring it up now if your comfortable with your manager or confident you can find a new job.
pankafi3sSoftware Engineer
I agree with bringing it up now. The sooner you get a feel for their budget, the sooner you can decide whether you're gonna leave for the salary you want.
