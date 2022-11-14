cryptomagnate in  
Justworks company interview

Hey there everyone ❤️

Just wanted to ask if somebody got a tip on a prep for PM interview in that company (NY office)?

Also, any experience you might share about working in that company as well(?).
emmanuaelProduct Manager  
what level are you? generally i hear that for juniors, its a great culture. limited opportunities for senior/executive however.
cryptomagnateProduct Manager  
Senior PM lol)
Can you share any details?

