Justworks company interview
Hey there everyone ❤️
Just wanted to ask if somebody got a tip on a prep for PM interview in that company (NY office)?
Also, any experience you might share about working in that company as well(?).
emmanuaelProduct Manager
what level are you? generally i hear that for juniors, its a great culture. limited opportunities for senior/executive however.
cryptomagnateProduct Manager
Senior PM lol)
Can you share any details?
