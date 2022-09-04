19g6ul2tk59fg in
CRM developer in FAANG?
How a developer with experience in CRM development tools plan his transition to FAANG as SWE? Can it really be possible?. Will the hiring team even consider those resume.
If yes, then what needs to be done in terms of skillset for doing this transition.
iOS Engineer
U just gotta pass their dumbass lil coding tests. All the FAANGs have the same typa tests that they give out to anyone that has the word “software engineer” on their resume it seems
Software Engineer
Those tests needs to be answered in C++/java/python which a CRM developer might not know. In that case how to proceed?
