DS after working on SWE

Hi all,





I studied computer science. I have 7 YOE working as a software engineer. Nevertheless, I wanted to change slightly my proffession and started to study a master's degree in Statistics for Data Science 1 year ago. I will present the master thesis and therefore, finish the master's degree, in one week. The research of thesis is about a new dimension-reduction technique with spherical data.





One of the questions is: What is my seniority in the field? I don't have proffesional experience but I have worked in SWE for a long time. Having a huge knowledge of git, programming languages or cloud.





I would like to know what's the best approach to find an interesting opportunity. I am based in Europe, but don't mind to move to other place, for instance US. What are the best companies in DS?



