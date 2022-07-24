Secretary problem optimization: interviewing with 7 companies before choosing

Also known as the fussy suitor problem, and I am a fussy suitor. So how many companies should I optimally interview with before theres diminishing returns? The logic being you don't want to accept your first offer but you dont want to just keep interviewing either. A friend was saying 7 is the optimal number. They had this formula:





Do you want to choose at best among a number of take-or-leave alternatives that you don’t know beforehand? Then:





reject approximately the first N/2.7 alternatives choose the next one that outdoes all those seen so far



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secretary_problem