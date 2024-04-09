summerfield in
Poll
Rate my TC coming back from sabbatical
Location: San Francisco
Position: Senior Software Engineer
Company: Series A startup
Base: $195K
Sign-on: $5K
Equity: ~$115K, paper money
YOE: ~10 total, 7.5 SWE, 1.5 EM, 1 year sabbatical
Closed
201 participants
9
3007
Sort by:
lookingforinsightsTechnical Program Manager
The market is a disaster at this point. Do the numbers work for you? If so, take it and there is nothing stopping you from continuing to explore other opportunities. You tend to get better offers while you are working rather than not working. Also, remember California has rules in place that prevent companies from asking what you are making but instead ask what your expectations. While you’re working this role, for the next opportunity say your expectations are 2x that comp and see what happens.
2
summerfieldSoftware Engineer
Appreciate the advice. Will be ballsy to ask for double, but I’m going to do just that.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,528