How’s the job market right now? Got laid off last week

I got laid off last week. I worked for gaming compang as head of product and design. Im back in market applying for new roles.





Im looking to apply as head of product / GPM / Director level roles, within FANG ideally or at least well known company, who's name is enough during my introduction.





My question is, how is the current job market, am i competing with folks who got laid off in April? And how much time it might take me to find a new role?







