Ytrewq in
How’s the job market right now? Got laid off last week
I got laid off last week. I worked for gaming compang as head of product and design. Im back in market applying for new roles.
Im looking to apply as head of product / GPM / Director level roles, within FANG ideally or at least well known company, who's name is enough during my introduction.
My question is, how is the current job market, am i competing with folks who got laid off in April? And how much time it might take me to find a new role?
20
8020
Sort by:
IntelligentLionSoftware Engineer
Don’t think about competing with anyone . Your competition is with yourself . Better your performance and no one would be able to stop you
28
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,485