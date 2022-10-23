Ffffredfgghkjgfdvbhg in
FAANG Contractor
I’m closing in on a great opportunity as a remote engineer at Apple working from home in a low cost of living area. I am a staff level engineer with almost two decades of experience. The team is actually my former team from when I lived in Cupertino, so I’m already very familiar with the team and the work. Can anyone speak to their experiences as a FAANG contractor? If you were able to choose the agency you contract through, how would you choose? What sort of hourly rates are folks seeing at the Staff/ICT4 level? #tech #contractor #faang
13
7619
Sort by:
hawkeye77Technical Program Manager
FAANG contractors tend to have it the worse due to high demand for the hope of contract to hire. FAANG have the lowest average rates (~$70/hr) and the staffing companies heavily margin gouge the labor rate (~50%). FAANG contractors are heavily W2 under a staffing firm as well. Typically rate bands are close to years of experience, 7yrs = $70/hr or 10yrs = $100/hr depending on role/tech. I've worked contractor at FAANG or Big 8 tech firms for the logo on my company website or bolded name on my resume/cv; suck it up for 6mo then move on, not worth it even if a "fan boy". BEST is to incorporate yourself to work C2C/1099 and go for non-tech companies to ask for more rate, same job, same roles, different combination of personality. Remember the companies have ZERO loyalty to you so treat them like a customer, you're trading irreversible time for $, might as well get paid as much as you can. C19 was a major + shift whereas you can work for city companies and get the rates while being 100% remote in States with 0 income tax and lower CoL. Frankly engineers are smart in Math except Financial Math, $300k salary + benefits is the same as $80/hr contractor yet I work 40hrs a week. I pay myself $70k yr, 100% 401k match, SEP-IRA, all tech expenses deductible, etc. and I WFH. My bottom-line is much higher than the slave Director or above and I've work-life balance, add can fire my "boss" and client with an equal same day notice. Summary, in today's economy and remote knowledge worker model (world IS flat), the GIG ECON is thriving and leverage shifted to workers due to broader supply and demand. I helped two colleagues with Green Cards incorporate and double their income while also reducing living expenses with a simple plan and conscious choice to take action.
5
dotThingsSoftware Engineer
How can someone get in touch with you for some direct interaction to form a plan towards this action?
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482