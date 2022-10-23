I’m closing in on a great opportunity as a remote engineer at Apple working from home in a low cost of living area. I am a staff level engineer with almost two decades of experience. The team is actually my former team from when I lived in Cupertino, so I’m already very familiar with the team and the work. Can anyone speak to their experiences as a FAANG contractor? If you were able to choose the agency you contract through, how would you choose? What sort of hourly rates are folks seeing at the Staff/ICT4 level? #tech #contractor #faang