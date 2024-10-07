Fudan CS Undergrad Applying for US CS Grad Schools & Post-Graduation Job Prospects at Google (L3 & Green Card)

Hello everyone,





I’m currently an undergraduate student majoring in Computer Science at Fudan University, China. I’m planning to apply for Master’s programs in Computer Science in the US, with the goal of eventually working in the tech industry here (ideally at a company like Google). I have a few questions about this process and would really appreciate any advice or insights:





1. After completing a Master’s degree in Computer Science in the US and securing an L3 (Software Engineer) position at Google, is there still a reasonable chance of obtaining a green card? What are the typical timelines and challenges for international employees in similar situations?

2. Any suggestions on specific US grad schools that are well-regarded for CS and provide strong pathways into companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, etc.?

3. For international students, what are the key factors to keep in mind when planning for both grad school admissions and future job prospects (especially in terms of visa sponsorship)?





Thank you in advance for your help and advice!





