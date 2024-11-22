Advice for Recent CS Master's Graduate

Greetings,





I graduated in 2012 with BA (major Geology) and held related analytical roles over the next 6 years. I started a post-bacc program in CS in 2018 and began transitioning professionally with the goal to write software for a living. I held various technical roles indirectly related to CS/software engineering from 2018 to 2022. I got a Software Engineering role in 2022 and completed my CS Master's in 2024. Current SE role is far from perfect; in short, I'm 1 of 2 SEs, have minimal oversight, and am often asked to do non-SE related work. I'm looking for a more robust/realistic remote SE role, but am struggling to get anyone's attention. Does anyone have advice on how to move forward?





Thank you very much for your help.