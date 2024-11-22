orogenicbelt in
Advice for Recent CS Master's Graduate
Greetings,
I graduated in 2012 with BA (major Geology) and held related analytical roles over the next 6 years. I started a post-bacc program in CS in 2018 and began transitioning professionally with the goal to write software for a living. I held various technical roles indirectly related to CS/software engineering from 2018 to 2022. I got a Software Engineering role in 2022 and completed my CS Master's in 2024. Current SE role is far from perfect; in short, I'm 1 of 2 SEs, have minimal oversight, and am often asked to do non-SE related work. I'm looking for a more robust/realistic remote SE role, but am struggling to get anyone's attention. Does anyone have advice on how to move forward?
Thank you very much for your help.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd say take a look at your resume and how you're framing your experience there. If you're including a lot of non-engineering related accomplishments, then those won't be as effective in getting the attention of recruiters. Otherwise, if your current job isn't quite giving you good work to put on your resume, then doing some side projects to build a portfolio might be the best bet.
orogenicbeltSoftware Engineer
Thanks for taking the time to comment. I’d like to add more open-source work to my resume/portfolio and it’s encouraging to hear that you think this could help boost the visibility of my job applications.
