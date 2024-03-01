Levels.fyi debuts HBS case study

Yesterday our team had the opportunity to be part of the inaugural class covering Levels.fyi as a case study. Myself, Zaheer, Hashir, and a few of our negotiation coaches were able to share class time with students and be part of the discussion.





Students discussed the effects and implications of salary negotiation conversations and got the recruiter perspective on how it works from the inside. Lots of great discussions around how transparency affects salaries across the board as well as for the differences in gender and ethnicity.





We plan to publish the case study for everyone to see soon, but exciting milestone for us we figured we'd share!