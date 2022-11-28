Google PM Interview

I'm currently at a Fortune 100 company as a product manager (senior) in service.





Google reached out to me about generally applying for a senior PM and said based off of my experience (bench scientist, applications and field engineer as well as PM) they liked my background. I applied a while ago for a senior PM, Android position and didn't hear back from them until now.







My 1st question is where are good resources to start with mock interviews?





I signed up for a Product Alliance course (pretty thorough) but I need to practice with real people and not just do the questions.





I spoke with a Product Lead at Google and he told me to push back my interview and get more time mock interviewing under my belt. He said I could reschedule as many times without penalty.





My 2nd question is the rescheduling without penalty true?





My 3rd question is it normal to go through an interview process without a specific team or role in mind?





My last question, are there any Google PMs here that would be willing to mock interview with me or provide me with contacts/resources to do so (I'll be up for my 1st phone interview)?





Looking forward to the responses!