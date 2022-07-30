Canaris in
PhD or Software Engineer
Hi folks,
I have a tough choice to make. Either pursue a PhD at a top 10 university or start directly as software engineer at a local company (Roughly 110kCHF total compensation). Anyone of you was in the same situation ane can tell me about the experience?
Much appreciated.
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
What’s your goal after the PhD?
1
CanarisSoftware Engineer
Not sure yet. I think I would work in software engineering but not certain if I want to do it for the rest of my life. In my opinion a PhD gives me more flexibility in that regards.
2
