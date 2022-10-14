4mpg7x5pwDXf0JDFiS in
No return offer. Need referrals please!
I worked really hard over the summer internship in the hope that I would get a return offer and I was just informed that I didn't get it. My manager was sad too and he said it was the decision done by executives based on current market and not based on my performance.
I feel so devastated and hopeless. I worked really hard putting in like more than 50+hr per week and delivered a fully functional product and now I have nothing to show for it.
Now I am looking for full-time roles for starting in May 2023(graduation date). I have 3 years of full stack experience and my tech stack is React, SpringBoot, AWS, MongoDb. I work very hard and I can pick up technologies quickly.
I would really appreciate if you guys could please refer me. I know the market is crazy right now and I am just hopelessly applying everywhere. Thank you!
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Its tough for your guys right now... sorry to hear about that. Keep your head up and make sure you document all of your projects and work while its fresh.
