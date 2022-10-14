No return offer. Need referrals please!

I worked really hard over the summer internship in the hope that I would get a return offer and I was just informed that I didn't get it. My manager was sad too and he said it was the decision done by executives based on current market and not based on my performance.





I feel so devastated and hopeless. I worked really hard putting in like more than 50+hr per week and delivered a fully functional product and now I have nothing to show for it.





Now I am looking for full-time roles for starting in May 2023(graduation date). I have 3 years of full stack experience and my tech stack is React, SpringBoot, AWS, MongoDb. I work very hard and I can pick up technologies quickly.





I would really appreciate if you guys could please refer me. I know the market is crazy right now and I am just hopelessly applying everywhere. Thank you!