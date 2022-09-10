Time management for swe

A junior swe at my company asked about how she could manage her time better. I sent her the following and thought itd be helpful for people here:





1: automate what you can- write and save a library if excel macros or selenium scripts to automate repetitive manual data entry

2: pick up the phone, walk over, or huddle your teammates when your email exchanges get long and tedious to follow.

3: document everything you can so you're not reinventing the wheel. Also helps with reviews and resume updating.

4: use your calendar to block off focus time, breaks, and chit chat