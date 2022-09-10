Jxubwnzoux in  
Software Engineer  

Time management for swe

A junior swe at my company asked about how she could manage her time better. I sent her the following and thought itd be helpful for people here:

1: automate what you can- write and save a library if excel macros or selenium scripts to automate repetitive manual data entry
2: pick up the phone, walk over, or huddle your teammates when your email exchanges get long and tedious to follow.
3: document everything you can so you're not reinventing the wheel. Also helps with reviews and resume updating.
4: use your calendar to block off focus time, breaks, and chit chat
All good points, I'd also blocking off days sometimes. Not just for focus or a break, but to really just have empty days. So you can feel the ebb and flow of creativity and not be distracted with any meetings.

