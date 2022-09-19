rentdue in  
Software Engineer  

Ryan Breslow (former Bolt CEO) is back running a health tech startup!

"I think my superpower is that I've never done health before" - Ryan Breslow. Actually think this is a fresh take that is needed for a profession so entrenched with "this is just how it works".


https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2022/09/16/bolt-billionaire-ryan-breslow-is-back-as-ceo-at-a-new-startup/?sh=7e356c0b18e9

Bolt’s Ryan Breslow Is Back As CEO Of A New Startup Called Love

Bolt’s Ryan Breslow Is Back As CEO Of A New Startup Called Love

Ryan Breslow, the controversial founder of payment company Bolt, is back in the CEO seat, this time at an early-stage wellness startup.

forbes.com
1
1150
Sort by:
reqwunby87296Developer Advocate  
This pic is 10/10

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,387