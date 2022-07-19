SourBelt in
How can companies with a huge amount of debt and losing money every year pay such high TC?
For example, Lyft and Uber aren't making a dime, but have some of the highest base salaries and stock options plans in the field. The higher TC is getting more engineers to go there, but it's a double edged sword where it just pushes them farther and farther back from profitability.
3
10316
Sort by:
fzerofoxSoftware Engineer
It's technically not their money AND they get to live off of it. Not a bad deal tbh lol.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,320