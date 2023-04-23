superfi in
Switching from full stack to frontend role exclusively
Hi everyone.
I'm currently a full stack dev for the last 3 years working about 50% (at best) on front-end stuff. Front-end work focuses mostly on CSS, vanilla JS and Vue.js. I've really enjoyed the front-end work. Previously I was solely back-end at my current employer.
My question is, how do I move into an exclusive frontend role at another company?
Most of the frontend work I've done is progressive enhancement and not SPA, for example. I also have zero React experience (which seems to be a very common requirement). Before I had a life (read raising kids) I'd be able to dump copious amounts of time into filling in the knowledge and experience gaps but that's not so much a possibility now.
Can anyone provide tips for making a successful role change?
Thanks!
3
1526
Sort by:
19g617l4o9q5stSoftware Engineer
I would learn React first, if you already know Vue and JavaScript thoroughly that's a Lizzy. Then look for FE role
superfiWeb Development (Front-End)
Thanks for the feedback. I figured it would come to that. I will probably not be able to find a place for React on the job. With that in mind do companies and recruiters consider demo and/or clone apps?
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482