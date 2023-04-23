Switching from full stack to frontend role exclusively

Hi everyone.





I'm currently a full stack dev for the last 3 years working about 50% (at best) on front-end stuff. Front-end work focuses mostly on CSS, vanilla JS and Vue.js. I've really enjoyed the front-end work. Previously I was solely back-end at my current employer.





My question is, how do I move into an exclusive frontend role at another company?





Most of the frontend work I've done is progressive enhancement and not SPA, for example. I also have zero React experience (which seems to be a very common requirement). Before I had a life (read raising kids) I'd be able to dump copious amounts of time into filling in the knowledge and experience gaps but that's not so much a possibility now.





Can anyone provide tips for making a successful role change?





Thanks!