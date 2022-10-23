Hunes in
Frontend Engineer Onsite @ Apple
What does a frontend / UI engineer onsite look like at Apple?
Should I prepare for more front-end focused questions or generic DSA?
I realize every team is a little different, but I'm interested in hearing about others' experiences. Any guidance is appreciated.
papaHareFull-Stack Software Engineer
Mine wasn't a completely frontend position but a frontend-leaning position and I got 4 rounds out of which most were a mix of behavioral and some technical aspect. One was frontend, 2 were LC(easy/med), one was system-designish. I would imagine frontend only might replace the LC with frontend also, but I am not sure and it definitely varies team-by-team.
papaHareFull-Stack Software Engineer
Also, you might find this helpful too: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tech-interview-hackers_interview-softwareengineer-softwaredeveloper-activity-6989235757555097600-Ng-c/
