Shopify laying off 10% of its staff, e-commerce 📉

As online shopping has tapered back to pre-pandemic figures, the Shopify CEO announced that they'll be laying off 10% of its staff seeing a lack of growth in e-commerce generally.


Which other industries had massive growth over the pandemic setting unrealistic growth goals, and are now feeling a correction in the market?

Freedy  
Crypto.
2
Ballgame  
🛎🛎🛎🛎🛎

