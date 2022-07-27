19f9wrt6faob8aw in
Shopify laying off 10% of its staff, e-commerce 📉
As online shopping has tapered back to pre-pandemic figures, the Shopify CEO announced that they'll be laying off 10% of its staff seeing a lack of growth in e-commerce generally.
Which other industries had massive growth over the pandemic setting unrealistic growth goals, and are now feeling a correction in the market?
3
1881
Sort by:
FreedyData Engineer
Crypto.
2
BallgameSoftware Engineer
🛎🛎🛎🛎🛎
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,320