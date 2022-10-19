aydios in
UI UX Recruiting Company Listings
Hi, there are many aspiring applicants for the role of UI UX developer and are searching for a enlisted number of companies who might have a requirement for such positions. Any leads which will help those candidates who wanna make the cold approach but don't have the insights for the targeted industries/enterprises.
2
1645
monetaProduct Designer
Are you asking for a job board? I'm not sure what your question is 😅
aydiosGame Development at Centurion University of Technology and Management
Just a listing which should include top hiring and paying companies for UI UX Designer/Developer role.
