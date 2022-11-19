fernando in  
Computer Science  

How do i find a swe internship

hello! Im currently a freshman and looking for a summer SWE internship. Im willing to work as hard as anyone to get there but i cant find any companies that will give me a chance. How do i find something while being so young?
P.S Also i go to a school not known AT ALL for computer science does that affect anything?
1
918
Sort by:
sweezyComputer Science  
I’m in the exact same situation as you, freshman at a no-name school. But from what I’ve seen and some of the others I have spoken too, it seems like it’s very difficult to get an internship as a freshman.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,419