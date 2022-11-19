fernando in
How do i find a swe internship
hello! Im currently a freshman and looking for a summer SWE internship. Im willing to work as hard as anyone to get there but i cant find any companies that will give me a chance. How do i find something while being so young?
P.S Also i go to a school not known AT ALL for computer science does that affect anything?
sweezy
I’m in the exact same situation as you, freshman at a no-name school. But from what I’ve seen and some of the others I have spoken too, it seems like it’s very difficult to get an internship as a freshman.
