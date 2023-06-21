MinkPink in
Latest OpenAI PPU Price?
Hi anyone know the latest price of a PPU? An offer from a couple years ago has it at $50
1
844
Sort by:
Error808Software Engineer
A friend of mine got an offer from them for a 'member of IT staff' as an engineer. They offered base of $300k and $2.5M in PPUs, but they absolutely would not tell him how many PPUs were in the offer until he accepted and onboarded. They're really secretive about the PPU and their valuations (though the recruiter did tell him the current rumors aren't far off) and they would barely answer any questions about it. He declined in the end because the PPUs seemed hand wavy and the recruiter didn't do a great job of explaining it to him
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,485