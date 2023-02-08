Promoted without a pay raise

My bigger concern is for how this will affect my compensation long term, since this is a big step in career progression, without the accompanying salary progression. So concerned with this point in particular, I actually asked if the promotion could be deferred to a more economically stable time, since I don’t imagine I’m going to get a promotion level pay increase to make me whole later.

Probably worth noting that this promotion is two quarters late, due to other nebulous circumstances.





I’m mostly outraged and venting, but also definitely interested to hear if anyone else has opinions or experience with this kind of situation. Do I try to negotiate, or is it beyond help?

Now I know how Anikin felt after being put on the council, but not granted the rank of Master.

As the title suggests, I earned a promotion this quarter, but was informed that due to the tight budget for this quarter, I wouldn’t be getting a pay raise along with the promotion. With the current rate of inflation, this is a pay *cut* for taking on more responsibility.