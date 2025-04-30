dsswe in
Use Meta SWE interview for practice/leverage?
I am planning to start interviewing in June, so I was happy when a Meta recruiter reached out to me. Unfortunately they mentioned relocation to the Bay or Seattle AND commute to office 3 days per week.
Now I'm not moving my family out of Colorado. I live in a $1M, 5k sq ft house with panoramic views of the Rockies. Why couldn't they have called BEFORE I made it?!? There are tons of tech jobs here. We live in one of the wealthiest fast growing suburbs in the US.
I could take the interview anyway knowing I won't take the job. It would give me practice or even leverage if I can get multiple offers. The Meta Denver office is small and doesn't seem to have any roles other than networking/hardware so I think asking for a local role will be the same as rejecting them.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Totally fair to feel conflicted here. If you're already set on staying in Colorado, taking the Meta interview purely for practice or potential leverage could still be worth it — as long as you're respectful of their time and transparent later in the process if it moves forward. Big tech interviews are good prep for other FAANG-level roles, and having a Meta offer (even if you don’t accept) can give you real negotiating power. That said, just be mindful that recruiters do talk, especially within big tech circles. If you go down this path, be honest about your location constraints if it starts getting serious, so you don't burn bridges for future remote roles that might open up later.
