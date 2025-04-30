Use Meta SWE interview for practice/leverage?

Poll

I am planning to start interviewing in June, so I was happy when a Meta recruiter reached out to me. Unfortunately they mentioned relocation to the Bay or Seattle AND commute to office 3 days per week.





Now I'm not moving my family out of Colorado. I live in a $1M, 5k sq ft house with panoramic views of the Rockies. Why couldn't they have called BEFORE I made it?!? There are tons of tech jobs here. We live in one of the wealthiest fast growing suburbs in the US.





I could take the interview anyway knowing I won't take the job. It would give me practice or even leverage if I can get multiple offers. The Meta Denver office is small and doesn't seem to have any roles other than networking/hardware so I think asking for a local role will be the same as rejecting them.