Getting into Project Management
Being a technical Mainframe Developer, how can I transition into Project Management role. At my current organization I don't think I'll get into Project Management role. Thinking of switching to other organization for project management but then I'm not experienced in project management. Any advice on how to make it into Project Management roles?
I got my PMP cert after taking a one week exam review course, studying hard for a few days then taking the exam. Works out well!
