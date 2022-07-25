19g617l1jhyzm2 in
Query regarding Application Engineer in Google
Hello,
I have following queries regarding Application Engineer role at Google India:
- What is Application Engineer role at Google?
- Is it worth accepting It?
- How easy is it to move to a software engineering role from Application Engineer role via internal job change?
- How long do one need to be in a team to attempt to move to another team?
- Is the role a proper development role or a fancy name for a sub standard role?
Please help...
Thanks
2
2329
Sort by:
fniUNh8uNIjsmcSoftware Engineer
Not sure about India, but this was a good article about the role that likely applies https://www.bmc.com/blogs/application-engineer-roles-and-responsibilities/
1
19g617l1jhyzm2Full-Stack Software Engineer
Thanks a lot for the link 😊
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481