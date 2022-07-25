19g617l1jhyzm2 in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Query regarding Application Engineer in Google

Hello,

I have following queries regarding Application Engineer role at Google India:
  • What is Application Engineer role at Google?
  • Is it worth accepting It?
  • How easy is it to move to a software engineering role from Application Engineer role via internal job change?
  • How long do one need to be in a team to attempt to move to another team?
  • Is the role a proper development role or a fancy name for a sub standard role?
Please help...

Thanks
fniUNh8uNIjsmcSoftware Engineer  
Not sure about India, but this was a good article about the role that likely applies https://www.bmc.com/blogs/application-engineer-roles-and-responsibilities/
1
19g617l1jhyzm2Full-Stack Software Engineer  
Thanks a lot for the link 😊

