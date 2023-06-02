19g615kv7dtkhq in
Uber team match
Has anyone here been through the team match process at Uber? How long did it take? Did you get an email confirming the decision to hire?
I am currently in the team match stage. However, there are no relevant roles atm. This is for an EM role. Loc: Bay Area.
55oo55WASoftware Engineer
I've been waiting for weeks for an update for my team match. Recruiter called me with the positive feedback from interviews but then they said we would need to team match and I haven't heard back yet.
19g615kv7dtkhqSoftware Engineer
How often do you follow up with the recruiter? are you willing to share the location and the level for which you interviewed ?
