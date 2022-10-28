Estrorta in
Remote opportunities
Hello,
I hope this is okay to post here, I am looking for remote software engineering(2+ years in web development & open for differents fields) opportunities, since I live overseas.
I am a citizen of the states, but I do not live there, I also heard that referrals is the way to go in the States.
I hope this isn't asking too much, I would appreciate your aid forever.
Since there is no way for text or DMing here, my email is estrorta@gmail.com, please contact me in any form.
Thanks again :)
4
1754
Sort by:
Shashank KalanithiData Engineer
What time zone are you in?
EstrortaSoftware Engineer
GMT+2, but I’m willing to work in non working times here.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482